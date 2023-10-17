Actor Shiva Rajkumar, the eldest son of the Kannada film industry legend Dr Rajkumar, is currently awaiting the release of his action heist thriller, Ghost. While promoting the film recently, the actor – who has done over 125 films in Kannada, opened up about his love for Hindi films and watching them – especially those led by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan in theaters on the first day.

Over the last several years, many discussions have been held over the ‘Bollywood vs South’ debate. However, in the last couple of years, the boundaries between the different film industries have blurred, with many pan-India films released and actors from one industry starring in titles being made and released in other languages.

Talking about the recent topic, Shiva Rajkumar, who is currently promoting his Kannada film ‘Ghost,’ recently spoke up about Hindi films and the reception they receive in South India. While chatting with India Today, the actor said, “We watch all Hindi films on the first day.” Talking about watching these films with great excitement on the big screen, the actors added, “From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, we watch all their films on the first day.

Shiva Rajkumar continued, “We don’t watch these films in the home theater, but we go sit in Gold class, have popcorn in hand, and, like babies, we will be sitting and watching the film. If we like a scene, we will just get up, clap, hoot, and whistle. We enjoy watching Hindi films.”

Written and directed by M. G. Srinivas, ‘Ghost’ is a Kannada-language action heist thriller. Besides Shiva Rajkumar, the film also stars Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois in pivotal roles. It’s set to release in theaters this Thursday, October 19, 2023, in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

