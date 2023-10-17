2023 is surely going to end with a blast. Cinephiles will be in for a treat as Dunki and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will be clashing on December 22. While fans decide which film to see first, Prithviraj Sukumaran in a recent interview revealed his feelings about clashing with the massive Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkummar Hirani duo.

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently celebrated his birthday while shooting for his next in Ladakh. While he shoots for his next, he is excited about the clash with Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Prithviraj spoke about the Prabhas-starrer’s clash with SRK’s next, “I am not quite sure what promotions plans are, the makers will let us know by November how they roll out the film. I am in touch with Prashanth (Neel, director) But the fact that we are releasing Hirani sir and Shah Rukh sir’s film, leave everything else, as a film lover I love it! I am excited that during the holiday season, you have two giant films, by two giant filmmakers, starring two big stars, and diametrically opposite in every possible parameter like the story and narrative.”

The Kaduva actor then added that he is going to watch both the biggies, “I am going to be watching both, I can promise you that. I am so looking forward to it. When did this last happen, that over a holiday season, we had two such big films? What better year than 2023 to celebrate Indian cinema like this.”

He further gave fans an exciting update about his upcoming film L2, Prithviraj said, “I had met with an accident filming an action sequence for one of my films and after the knee surgery, I was resting for three months. Given the workaholic that I am, I wanted to get back. There’s a big crew on set, and Mohanlal joins soon, it’s going to be a party.”

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas, Prithviraj and Shruti Haasan.

Both Salaar and Dunki will be released on December 22.

