Director-actor Prithviraj Sukuraman is gearing up for his upcoming political-thriller-drama ‘L2: Empuraan’, as he will kickstart the film’s shooting on October 5 with superstar Mohanlal taking the lead role.

A sequel to the director’s film ‘Lucifer’, which also marked his directorial debut, ‘L2: Empuraan’ was officially announced in August 2022. The movie’s shoot was put on hold because the director suffered a knee injury, leading to a hiatus. Now, Prithviraj Sukumaran is ready to shoot and put his plans on camera.

A relief for fans as Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media and gave the update, sharing the news that ‘L2E – Empuraan’ is going on floors from October with its first official schedule on Saturday.

The actor-filmmaker also welcomed on board the Tamil production company Lyca Productions, marking their debut in the Malayalam cinema with this high-budget picture.

Lyca Productions is the banner behind ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’, the upcoming action drama ‘Indian 2’ and the newly released ‘Chandramukhi 2’ amongst others.

Dropping a visual treat for his fans, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and wrote: “#L2E – Empuraan. It’s an honour for the ‘L’ team to welcome #LycaProductions to the Malayalam Cinema industry. Jointly produced by #AashirvadCinemas and #LycaProductions, the 2nd instalment of the #LUCIFER franchise starts rolling from 5th Oct 2023. #’L2E – Empuraan’.”

An enthralling power-packed political action thriller, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, ‘L2: Empuraan’ is expected to be one of the biggest Malayalam releases of the year alongside ‘Kannur Squad’ and ‘2018’.

Must Read: Game Changer: Ram Charan & Kiara Advani Starrer Has Already Clocked 270 Crore Years Before Releasing, Would Chiranjeevi’s Film With Mallidi Vashishta To Avert The Clash With RC15?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News