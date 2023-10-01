Film stars or celebrities enjoy a luxury lifestyle and have a massive fan following. Often, their fandoms support their favourite stars. However, after one misstep by the celebs, Twitter armies of stars either support or troll them for the matter. Something that Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced a few years ago.

While actresses in the same industry often emphasize healthy competition over catfights, Samantha and Pooja were embroiled in a Twitter feud in May 2020. The clash stemmed from a message on Pooja Hegde’s Instagram profile.

Pooja Hegde shared a story on her Instagram featuring a photo of Samantha from one of her movies. Overlaying the image were the words “I don’t find her pretty at all,” sparking a significant uproar among the netizens. Several netizens called out Pooja and asked her to apologise to Samantha.

Take a look at the Insta story below:

Shortly thereafter, Pooja addressed the situation on Twitter, explaining that her Instagram account had been compromised. She assured her followers that her team was actively resolving the issue. While not directly referencing the post regarding Samantha, Pooja conveyed that any unauthorized posts made from her account would be rectified. She wrote, “Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked, and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you.”

Her next tweet could be read, “Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

Although the posts on Pooja’s Instagram account were promptly removed, the impact had already resonated with fans. Samantha’s supporters initiated the trending hashtag “#PoojaMustApologiseSamantha” on Twitter. In response, Samantha posted a “peace out” photo on her Twitter account, which was likely her subtle way of addressing the Twitter feud and moving forward.

