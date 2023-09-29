RC15, aka ‘Game Changer’, is touted as one of the highly-anticipated movies this year. The film will bring together Telugu star Ram Charan and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie’s shoot is on hold as the RRR star reportedly injured his foot.

Filming will re-commence once the Telugu star has fully recovered. Meanwhile, the online sphere is buzzing with anticipation for the forthcoming film. According to reports, the streaming rights for this epic production have allegedly been secured for a staggering sum.

As per a 123Telugu report, Tamil media circles are abuzz with the news that the digital rights for ‘Game Changer’ have been sold at a staggering price of 270 crores. The reputed streaming platform Zee 5 is said to have secured these rights. After the phenomenal success of ‘RRR’, anticipation is running high among audiences for Ram Charan’s next venture, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker S. Shankar.

There is now speculation that the release of Ram Charan’s upcoming film, which has faced significant delays in its production, may be pushed to the Sankranthi festival in 2025. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi‘s film with Mallidi Vashishta is also eyeing a release during the same period, as Sankranthi has historically been a blockbuster month for the megastar. It’s noteworthy that Chiranjeevi has previously delivered major hits like Khaidi No 150 and Waltair Veerayya, released during Sankranthi after his comeback. The Bimbisara director’s next project, is a high-budget film set in a fantasy world, and filming is expected to commence early next year, reports Track Tollywood.

It is widely known that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s previous film, “Bhola Shankar,” was a major box office disappointment. After such a setback, Chiranjeevi is determined to succeed with his next project. This is why he cancelled his previous project with director Kalyan Krishna and opted for a significant film directed by Mallidi Vashishta, known for Bimbisara.

The question arises: Will Chiranjeevi give up the Sankranthi release date to Ram Charan if Game Changer is indeed slated for release during the same season? We will have to wait and see whether Chiranjeevi makes the sacrifice for Ram Charan or not.

