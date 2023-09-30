Superstar Kamal Haasan is a legendary figure in the Indian film industry, renowned for his versatility as an actor. He has left an indelible mark in the South film industry with a career spanning over six decades. He is also quite active in politics.

Even though he is one of the biggest stars in the South film industry. He has often landed in controversies for his provocative remarks. However, back in 2017, the actor made headlines for allegedly slapping a fan. Scroll down to know more.

A viral video captured a moment when Kamal Haasan descended a flight of stairs, and an enthusiastic fan rushed toward him, attempting to touch his feet. In the video, it appeared that the fan was being handled roughly. However, Kamal Haasan’s fans swiftly took to social media to clarify that he vehemently opposes the practice of people touching his feet as a mark of respect. Another perspective from the video revealed that Kamal Haasan was actually preventing the fan from bending down while a police officer was gently guiding him aside.

Watch this video below:

Footage of @ikamalhaasan sir swimming through a crowd towards his car. Tamil media outlets alleged that he pushed a fan brutally. This video from other angle proves that it’s the police who pushed and not kamal #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/z5HscZbk2i — CinemaLook (@cinemalook) November 27, 2017

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated seventh season of Bigg Boss Tamil is gearing up for its debut! For the past seven years, Kamal Haasan has been the show’s charismatic host, delighting audiences with his anchoring prowess. The upcoming edition of Bigg Boss Tamil will hit the airwaves starting from October 1. Intriguingly, from the numerous teasers released, it appears that there may be two separate houses at the outset, which will eventually merge into one.

Kamal Haasan’s presence has undeniably been a highlight of the show. His hosting skills have infused the reality program with charm and excitement. Whether sharing captivating anecdotes, light-hearted jests aimed at contestants, or offering insightful accountability, the Vikram star has made Bigg Boss Tamil an enjoyable spectacle.

The seventh season is slated to kick off at 6 p.m. on October 1 and will be broadcast on Vijay Television. Viewers can also catch the action online via Disney+ Hotstar.

