Allu Arjun is a name that needs no introduction. The South Indian superstar, who predominantly works in the Telugu film industry, is currently enjoying the best phase of his professional life, especially after winning the National Award for Best Actor for his film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Over the years, Allu Arjun has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of his fans with a range of projects. The cator’s films are a perfect blend of action, romance, and drama. Allu Arjun has given a number of successful films, including Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, Desamuduru, Pushpa: The Rise and many others.

With a huge fan base, the actor leads a luxurious lifestyle with a net worth of around $50 million i.e. Rs 460 Crore, including Rs 150 Crores of his father’s wealth which has been inherited by him.

Allu Arjun has an annual income of Rs 90 Crore and charges Rs 65 Crore per movie. The actor, who is the brand ambassador for 12 brands, charges a hefty amount of Rs 10 Crores per promotion. Apart from this, Allu Arjun has also invested in a Hyderabad-based healthcare startup named CallHealth Services.

The Pushpa star owns a lavish duplex house, which is built on land gifted by his father, in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, worth Rs 40 Crore. The 15,000 sq/ft property features an outdoor pool, snooker table, and mini home theatre.

Along with his father, he also owns Rs 60 Crore worth of properties in and around Hyderabad, including over 16 residential and commercial properties in Telangana and ten properties across Andhra Pradesh. According to a DNA report, Allu Arjun had also purchased a 2BHK posh apartment in Mumbai back in 2015.

The National Award winning actor also owns quite a number of luxurious wheels, including Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 4.03 Crore, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence priced around Rs 1.30-1.35 Crore, Jaguar XJ L worth Rs Rs 1.2 Crore, BMW X6 M Sport worth Rs 92.2 lakh, and a Hummer H2 worth Rs Rs. 75 lakh.

The actor also owns a luxurious vanity van, The Falcon worth Rs 7 Crore. If this was not all, Allu Arjun is among those few handful Indian celebrities who has a private jet worth Rs 80 crore, which is usually stationed at the Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad.

