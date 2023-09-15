Anurag Kashyap is a man of spoken words. He speaks less than often, but he speaks sense more than often! Recently, he expressed his two cents over the much-discussed debate about Allu Arjun winning a National Award for his performance in Pushpa over Vicky Kaushal’s brilliant performance in and as Sardar Udham.

Kashyap was asked about his take on the much discussed commercial vs artistic film debate, and the director seemed to have a clear vision about the same. Mentioning the pros and cons for both, he presented an argument over why such awards are a mere game of perspectives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Anurag Kashyap said, “Awards are more about the jury than it is about the actors. By the same logic if you see it, Vicky won it for a commercial film like Uri, there were far more serious performances. It doesn’t take away from Vicky being a good actor. Vicky is a fantastic actor. Sam Maneckshaw mein again he is going to come out with an incredible f*cking performance.”

The Manmarziyaan actor further opened up on why Vicky Kaushal as an actor will always be untouched with or without these recognitions, and the same goes for Allu Arjun as well. He asserted, “Vicky ki acting thodi na kharab ho jaayegi usko award na milne se. Aur aisa nahi tha Allu Arjun ka performance kharab tha. It was also one of the best performance. Main stream ka performance ko aap diss kar doge as compared to a realistic film. Sometimes I genuinely feel to give a good mainstream performance is very very difficult. For me Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi made the film. It is also a mainstream performance. The performance made the film. So what will you do? You will diss it?”

Anurag Kashyap even called award shows representatives of how the jury works. The director said, “Dukh hota hai us baat ka ki kuch log unrecognised reh jaate hain jo bahut accha kaam kar rahe hote hain. But that’s also catering to a certain kind of a taste. Everytime any award says about the jury more than the person who has won it. Change the jury, the award will change. It is about the jury, not about the award.”

For the unversed, Allu Arjun, won the National Award for the Best Actor for a box office shattering performance in his film Pushpa: The Rule. However, fans expressed their displeasure over Vicky Kaushal not getting recognition for his work in and as Sardar Udham.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Fees! Not 15 Or 30 Crore, Deepika Padukone Charged This ‘Special’ Amount For Her Cameo, Says “I’m One Of The Few People Shah Rukh Khan Is Vulnerable With”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News