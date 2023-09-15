Shubman Gill, who is being termed the ‘Prince of Indian cricket’, has made his mark as a rising star in Team India with his dedication and hardwork. But apart from cricket, the sportsman has often grabbed eyeballs with his alleged relationships with actress Sara Ali Khan and Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Though many had thought that there was no spark left between Sara Tendulkar and Shubman, it seems all have them were wrong.

If latest reports are to be believed, Sara and Shubman, who had unfollowed each other on social media, are back together post their brief breakup. Yes, that’s right. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

The rumours of the two dating again started after Sachin Tendulkar took to his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, to share a heartfelt message for Shubman Gill on his birthday. The cricket legend penned a small and sweet birthday note for Shubman, that read, “Happiest birthday to you @ShubmanGill. May the upcoming year be full of runs and great memories.”

Have a look:

Happiest birthday to you @ShubmanGill. May the upcoming year be full of runs and great memories. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 8, 2023

Soon after this, netizens started commenting on the post, assuming that perhaps Sara Tendulkar’s affair with Shubman is the reason behind the tweet. One user wrote, “Ye aapne type kiya hai Sara tweet?” while another said, “Real account se aao Sara”. A third comment read, “Papa aane se pehle jaldi tweet kar deti hu.”

Not only this, recently Sara Tendulkar was spotted with her mother Anjali Tendulkar on a dinner outing. While they were leaving the restaurant, they were snapped by the shutterbugs and as soon as the videos and photos surfaced online, netizens said, “Relax boys wo shubham gill ki gf hai,” while another commented, “Shubman’s future with and mil”.

For the unversed, Shubman Gill was also earlier rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan, post his break up with Sara Tendulkar. Earlier, on a talk show with Sonam Bajwa, Shubman Gill had hinted at dating Sara Ali Khan. When Sonam asked him to name the fittest actress in Bollywood, Gill took Sara’s name.

When Sonam further asked, “Are you dating Sara?” He replied, “Maybe.” Well, this didn’t end there. When Sonam further quizzed him in Punjabi, “Sara da sara sach bolo please (Please tell us the whole truth).” Shubman said, “Sara da sara sach bol reyaan (I am telling the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not.”

