Sara Tendulkar, who happens to be legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, is huge in showbiz. While we love her fashion sense, we can’t get over her pretty pictures on social media, where she never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Last night, Sara was spotted in the city after visiting a friend for dinner and wore a pretty red-coloured plunging neckline top and is now getting trolled online for a bizarre reason. Scroll below to read the scoop as trolls also drag Shubman Gill’s name into the comments section.

Sara is quite popular on social media, with over 4 million followers on Instagram. She often gives fans a glimpse of her luxurious life on the photo-sharing platform, and we adore her style. And last night was a beautiful affair, too, and she was spotted chilling with creator Ruhee Dosani.

Sara Tendulkar wore a bright red-coloured plunging neckline top that she paired with black high-waist wide-leg pants and looked pretty as ever. Sara accessorised her look with a luxury bag and flats to complete her attire.

The diva posed for the cameras, flashing her radiant smile for the pictures. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared the video of Sara Tendulkar; take a look at it below:

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “1 dum Aunty lag rahi hai. Shubman tu bacha hai iske samne”

Another user commented, “Ye hotness nahi, fatness hai”

A third commented, “Shubhman se n’a ho payega”

What are your thoughts on Sara Tendulkar getting trolled online for her latest outing as netizens drag Shubman Gill in the comments? Tell us in the space below.

