Cricket and Bollywood are the two industries that bind the country together. While many sportspeople have tied their knots with stars from the showbiz industry, their fans have also showered their blessings. Adding to the list, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are the new couples from two different fields that have been heavily discussed on the internet. While he has been replaced by Shubman Gill in the recent test series, many netizens are comparing him with Virat Kohli as the same happened when he got married to Anushka Sharma.

As the cricketer is not in his best form lately, many fans are trolling him for his poor performance on the cricket ground. With many records and being an ace cricketer, Rahul has been a victim of online trolling as many are poking fun at him.

Netizens are blaming the Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and calling the next Anushka Sharma. While it is unfair to blame anyone for the performance on the cricket field, netizens went nasty and personal by talking about them on social media platforms. The couple’s recent visit to a spiritual place is also trolled by the netizens.

A user posted a video of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul visiting Mahakal temple before Ind vs Aus 3rd test match in Indore.

Good we need him to be 100% to carry drinks — Jason Bourne (@Desi_bourne) February 26, 2023

While reacting to the video a user wrote, “Good we need him to be 100% to carry drinks”

As KL Rahul was replaced by Shubham Gill, a user posted a reaction video

Indian veteran bowler Ventakesh Prasad was talking about KL Rahul’s poor performance and upon the news of him being dropped in the 3rd test, a user posted a video.

KL Rahul and Athiya shetty visited Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/oX3wyEaMbl — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 26, 2023

Another user also posted a photo that showed Athiya Shetty celebrating team India’s performance in the match.

https://twitter.com/Badtamez_memer/status/1630799187280539648

Many are taking personal digs at the cricketer and his wife Athiya Shetty. None of them has not spoken in response but they are definitely going through a hard time. However, we wish KL Rahul gets in a good form and performs well on the cricket ground in his upcoming matches.

