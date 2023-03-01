There were a lot of controversies when Akanksha Puri entered the reality show, Mika Di Vohti. It revolved around singer Mika Singh trying to find his ideal partner in a swayamvar format. Paras Chhabra’s ex had entered as a wild card contestant and turned out to be the ultimate winner. The show was accused of being rigged and the couple refuted such allegations. But are they looking forward to marriage now? Scroll below for details!

Previously, Akanksha was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra. His growing closeness with Mahira Sharma inside the Bigg Boss 13 house raised a lot of eyeballs and eventually led to a split between the former couple. ‘Pahira’ as their fans call them declared themselves as ‘best friends’ for a longest time since but there’s visibly romance blossoming.

On the other hand, Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh have been friends for over a decade. The Vighnaharta Ganesh actress was recently present at an event where the reporter asked her about the evolvement of their relationship since Mika Di Vohti. To this, she responded to Instant Bollywood, “Aage badhne se jyada mujhe lagta hai jab rishta itna gehra ho, toh wo gehra hi rehta hai chahe kitna waqt badal jaye. Na hi humara rishta kabhi bhi badla. I love him a lot and he loves me, as a friend, as his best friend. Humara jo ye bond hai kabhi toota nahi.”

Akanksha Puri also responded to possibilities of a wedding and added, “Mujhe kehna nahi chahiye kuch par jab karenge toh pata lag jayega. I think ye school of marriage ko jyada believe jyada Mika ji toh nahi karte. Mujhe nahi pata aage ka kya hai par dosti jo hai wo hamesha rahegi. Rishte jo hai agar wo kisi better chiz me badle toh hamesha dono ke liye acha hota hai. So wish us all the best!”

Take a look at the viral video below:

What is your take on Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh’s bond?

