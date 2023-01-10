Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh is well known for songs like ‘Bas Ek King’, ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’, ‘Ibn-e-Batuta’, and ‘Dhanno’. However, more than his songs, he has often made headlines for sparking controversies with his statements.

Mika is also known for his dim-witted and disgusting statements which have often landed him in troubled waters. Even Diana Penty was once disgusted by his statement and lambasted him for making a remark at her. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2016, the music for Diana Penty’s movie Happy Bhaag Jayegi was released amid much anticipation. Each and every singer was given the opportunity to perform their songs live on stage. There was also Mika Singh, who sang the popular Gabru song.

At that time, Mika made fun of Diana’s name in public. He shocked everyone present when he suddenly said, “She is Diana Panty, I am Mika Kachcha.” Diana scowled at his jest, but she controlled herself. She remained calm throughout the situation.

However, Diana Penty later discussed the entire episode with DNA during a conversation. She hesitated to respond at first, but then she spoke up about Mika Singh’s abhorrent joke. She said, “I don’t find these jokes funny. I don’t even understand how people laugh at such comments.”

She didn’t say anything when asked if Mika’s remarks had irked her. Diana didn’t like it, but she opted not to speak about it because she didn’t want to give the incident more attention.

Happy Bhaag Jayegi, a romantic comedy in the Hindi language, was written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, and it was produced by Aanand L. Rai. The film’s title character, played by Diana Penty, is a free-spirited Amritsar bride-to-be who accidentally travels to Lahore, Pakistan, after fleeing her wedding ceremony.

