Aanand L Rai is considered one of the finest filmmakers in Bollywood as he has impressed everyone with the kind of films he makes. On the other hand, people have loved his collaboration with Kangana Ranaut, but a few years ago, after Ranaut’s fallout with Karan Johar, she had allegedly said that Rai is writing a script for her. This made the filmmaker upset and he squashed the actress’s comment about writing a film for her. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

For the unversed, the two worked together in Tanu Weds Manu in 2011, followed by Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. Other than Kangana, both the movies also featured, Jimmy Shergill, Eijaz Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles.

Back in 2017, when Kangana Ranaut appeared on Koffee With Karan she stirred controversy for calling Karan Johar, the flag bearer of nepotism. On the other hand, there were reports about Anand L Rai and Ranaut’s conflict on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Later, the matter escalated, when she went on to claim that Rai was writing a script for her, however, the filmmaker was upset with her rumoured statement and had claimed he was not penning anything for her at the moment.

Later Anand L Rai in an interview with Mumbai Mirror clarified the reports and claimed he’s still friends with Kangana Ranaut, “who care for and call on each other. But we’ll wait till we find a happy, meaningful space to work together.”

He added, “During Tanu Weds Manu Returns, she was a better actor and I guess I was a different director too. I don’t know if it was she or me who got more complicated, but the synergy was different. I won’t say there were conflicts but she understood life differently from me. We made a good film and have never said we won’t work together again, but there needs to be a little gap before we feel we have something to say together.”

On the work front, Anand L Rai is gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly anticipated Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar. While, Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in Dhaakad, is currently working on Sita, Tanu Weds Manu 3, Tiku Weds Sheru and Manikarnika 2.

