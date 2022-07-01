If anyone can infuse a live wire energy to a film, it has to be the mega entertainer, Anil Kapoor and JugJugg Jeeyo is a prime example of that! Adding to his library of marvellous performances, Anil Kapoor has been declared as the soul of this super-hit family comedy drama. Slipping effortlessly into the skin of Bheem Saini, Anil Kapoor plays the life of the party – a role not many could have pulled off.

His commercial success in Jugjugg Jeeyo comes right after he delivered a critically acclaimed film with Thar. The Netflix Original saw him bring to life Inspector Surekha Singh, a cop on a mission to hunt down the source of violent killings in a remote Rajasthan village. Proving his mettle when it comes to range, this is also proof that Anil Kapoor attracts both, class as well as mass. He has not only ruled over our hearts with OTT hits like Thar and AK vs AK, but also reigned over 70 MM with blockbuster money-spinners like Jugjugg Jeeyo and Malang. And as if talent is not enough, Kapoor has also been famously said to give the next-gen of stars a run for their money with his limitless energy and never say die attitude.

Needless to say, fans were waiting to watch their favourite superstar back on the big screen after a long break, owing to the pandemic. And were they in for a delicious treat with Anil Kapoor’s Bheem exceeding expectations!

It’s not only fans who have loved watching him once again in the theatres, but critics have applauded his performance too. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh spoke about Anil Kapoor’s memorable performance, “Anil Kapoor does it yet again! His performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo is the talk of the town and the kind of love his performance has received only goes to prove that he is truly a versatile actor! Irrespective of the box-office fate of his films, Anil’s performance has always received huge appreciation and his work in Jugjugg Jeeyo is no exception. Families as well as the masses – all are loving his performance!”

The verdict is in and it’s clear that Anil Kapoor has stolen the show in Jugjugg Jeeyo!

