Global star Priyanka Chopra has impressed everyone with her acting skills, she’s also an entrepreneur after she launched her restaurant Sona in New York. Recently, she expanded her business and launched her Homeware brand called Sona Home. Seeing her venture many showered their love on the actress and many were even excited. However, a section of society was disappointed seeing the high price and trolled the actress for the same.

If you aren’t aware, a single dinner plate costs $60 (Rs 4,700), while the price for a table cloth is $398 (Rs 31,000). Coasters are priced at Rs 4,500, Cocktail napkins at Rs 5,300, Dinner Napkins at Rs 13,000, bread Baskets at Rs 7,500, Bottle cooler at Rs 30,000, and straws at Rs 2,200. Coffee mug costs Rs 3,471, while teacup and a saucer are priced at Rs 5,365.

Priyanka Chopra launched Sona Home with her business partner Maneesh Goyal. Soon after the announcement, many checked the products and were stunned to see the massive prices of every product. Although the expense seems justified in the US but Desi people are going mad after converting the cost to Indian rupees.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to seeing the ridiculous product price of Priyanka Chopra’s Sona Home. A user wrote, “I wanna be rich to a point where I can casually buy a SONA HOME tablecloth worth 30K INR,” another wrote, “Itna mahenga cup saucer kharidega tho Chai Patti, doodh waghera ke liye paisa nahin bachega!!” a third commented, “We have gone from foreigners ripping off people by exoticizing Indian culture and selling things at ludicrous prices to Indians ripping off people by exoticizing Indian culture and seeing things at ludicrous prices.”

A fourth user wrote, “Whitewashed millionaire Indian selling overpriced bullsh*t to goras as “exotic” Indian designs while probably underpaying the Indians who made them. Capitalism at it’s full display,” a fifth wrote, “Jitne me bread basket aa rahi utne me 2 jodi jeans, 5 cool tshirt, ek badhiya sneekers aa jaate hai bread ke 10 packets aur unhe rakhne wali peti ke sath. $98 nearly Rs 7500.”

On the official website, the team describes their products and wrote, “A sophisticated global collection of fine bone china, sumptuous linens and lustrous accessories, SONA Home brings the world to your table. Each piece, carefully chosen by founders Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Maneesh K. Goyal, conjures a magical atmosphere for all your special moments – whether you’re eating takeout for two or entertaining twelve.”

