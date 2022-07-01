Sushmita Sen is one of the most adored celebrities of Bollywood who has not just won hearts with her acting skills but also with her graceful and friendly nature. The actor is a fan favourite for several reasons and her recent acting comeback has also proven the fact that viewers want to see more of her. In a recent conversation with the media, Sen opened up on how she never got married because the men she was with had proven to be a letdown.

For the unversed, Sushmita made her comeback as an actor in 2020 with the Disney+Hotstar show Aarya. Post the success of season 1, the second season hit the market in 2021 and it also opened to raving reviews from the audience. The show is based on the life of Aarya Sareen. Apart from Sen, it also stars actors like Sidandar Kher, Virti Vaghani, and Chandrachur Singh, amongst others.

In a recent conversation with Twinkle Khanna on Tweak India, Sushmita Sen opened up about why her relationships have not worked so far and how it had nothing to do with her kids. “Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a letdown. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, and never made a face. They have given everybody an equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch”, she said.

Speaking about how she got close to marrying almost thrice, Sushmita Sen said, “I came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved me. I can’t tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can’t let me get into a messy affair.”

