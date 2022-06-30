R Madhavan is going places to promote his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is all set to hit the screens, tomorrow, i.e, July 1. Ahead of the film’s release, the Madhavan, who’s the actor, director, producer and writer of the film, has been on a promotional spree for the past few months. During his promotional interview, R Madhavan has spoken about many topics including the most-talked-about North Vs South debate.

For the unversed, Rocketry is based on the life of a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the ISRO Nambi Narayanan, who was accused of espionage.

Rocketry actor R Madhavan recently appeared on stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhatt’s online chat show video of which has finally surfaced on social media. While watching the video what grabbed our attention was the excuse he makes when he wants to turn down a project from the South. It all happens when the stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat asked him if South Superstars call him for his guidance.

Tanmay asks R Madhavan, “Nowadays, there’s this whole cinema re-branding. All this insane stuff is happening, like the South is taking over, all these South movies are becoming Pan India. But we all know the OG of this phenomenon. The first person to actually go Pan India, which is the absolute superstar everywhere, was you. So, do you get calls from all the new South superstars now and do they say ‘how do we navigate the North Maddy, you’ve already done this.”

Replying to the same, R Madhavan tells him, “No, they’ve figured it out. I am still trying to figure it out. Kehne ko toh theek hai ki Pan India hai, but Abhi tak main khali paan India mein hoon. And I am trying by best to get producers to fund my film without having to back besiege and tell them that I have a remote chance that you’ll make your money back.”

This is when the R Madhavan revealed, “I have played the game very well here when I don’t know to do a film is South, I tell them I am busy with my dates in the North.” When Tanmay adds, “I just hope they don’t talk to each other.” R Madhavan adds his quirkiness and replies saying, “They can’t!” Watch it below:

Watta a mic drop reply, isn’t it?

Earlier, R Madhavan was in the news when he had shared his views of the North Vs South debate. He told an entertainment portal that he thinks the weak ones are trying to see a pattern in it. The idea is to make films that are aspirational enough to bring the audience to the theatres.

