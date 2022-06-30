When we say Bollywood’s Greek God, the only name that pops up in our mind is Hrithik Roshan and that’s just straight-up facts. There hasn’t been a time when he hasn’t looked all swoon-worthy. His bearded look definitely makes one’s knees go weak.

Well, not just us, in fact, the Barbie of B-town, Katrina Kaif agreed to this. Yup, you read that right. The actress loved his rugged look so much that she ended up tagging her husband Vicky Kaushal and it looks like she wanted him to take such inspiration.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan had shared his commercial ad for Beardo in which he looked all rugged with the most perfect and sleek beard. He completed his look with a man bun. This post of his has taken the internet by storm as fans and friends can’t help but shower him with praises for his look. Today, i.e 30 June, Katrina Kaif who also shares a very close bond with HR, shared his post on her social media handle.

Katrina Kaif shared Hrithik Roshan’s post on her Instagram story and complemented the actor over his look in the commercial. She penned, “Loving this Beardo vibe” with heart-eye and fire emojis. In the same story, she even tagged her husband “@vickyKaushal09 hmmm” along with a lost-in-thought emoji. Well, it looks like Katrina surely wants Vicky to take somes ‘how to look like a Greek God 101’ classes from Hrithik.

Talking about the reactions, Netizens have been left confused about why Kat has tagged her husband in the same story as he has a great bread. One commented, “Why is she even posting this on her story, and why would she tag Vicky in this 💀”, while another one commented, “Yo! Vicky has a good beard… don’t do him like that, Bad kat.”. The third one commented, ” Kat hamko pata hai aap bicky ko le gyi hai but yeh waala pda mere single dil ka khoon kar rha hai stawwwp 😭” and the fourth one commented, “maybe vicky is going to be a new ambassador for beardo so she is subtly hinting/promoting”.

However, Vicky gave an amazing response back to her wife. He took it to his story and tagged the brand and penned “We need to talk!!!”

What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan’s look? Do you think Vicky Kaushal needs to take inspiration from him as suggested by wife Katrina Kaif in the cryptic post? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

