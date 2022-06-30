Some of the A-list Bollywood couples never miss an opportunity to give their fans couple goals time and again. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan happen to be one of the most successful and influential couples in B-town. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Saifeena, as their fans fondly calls them, opened up on getting insecure and possessive over each other’s intimate scenes on screen. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Back in 2010, Saifeena appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and the host asked a lot of questions which well, besides Karan no one can. The host happens to be a close friend of the actress and often blatantly asks questions about anything and everything on his show.

Advertisement

In the same episode, Karan asked Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on whether or not the couple feels insecure or possessive about each other’s love scenes in the films. While Kareena was okay with it, Saif didn’t really give the same answer as his wife.

The actress told Karan Johar, “No, we have a very open relationship — even when he did that kiss scene in Love Aaj Kal or I did Kambhakt Ishq, we spoke, I had warned him that this is what is there in this film, and he said, ‘This is your work’. But after that we spoke and we decided not to…because of course it makes you feel insecure and annoyed.”

Even though the two decided not to do love scenes on the big screen anymore, Kareena still locked lips with Arjun Kapoor in ‘Ki & Ka’ in 2016.

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan talking about insecurities at Karan Johar’s talk show? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Anil Kapoor Disagrees With Karan Johar’s ‘Stardom Will End With Shah Rukh Khan’: “Elvis Ke Baad Bola Tha Koi Hone Nahi Wala Hai, Then Michael Jackson Came…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram