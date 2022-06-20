Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are now BFFs but once upon a time, the two didn’t speak to each other for almost a year. Yes, you heard that right! You might not know this but Kareena asked for the same amount of money as Shah Rukh Khan when she was approached for Kal Ho Naa Ho which later starred Preity Zinta as the female lead in the film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Karan opened up on this ‘not talking’ phase between her and the Tashan actress in his autobiography ‘The Unsuitable Boy.’ The director wrote, “My first problem was with Kareena. She asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! had just released, directed by Kunal Kohli. She said, ‘Aditya Chopra’s assistant Kunal Kohli has made this flop, so Karan Johar’s assistant, Nikhil Advani is not to be trusted either’.”

Karan Johar revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan was apparently asking the same amount of fees as Shah Rukh Khan for Kal Ho Naa Ho and wrote, “The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry’,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

Karan Johar further wrote, “I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room’ and I called her. She didn’t take my call, and I said, ‘We’re not taking her.’ And signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn’t speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she’s a decade younger than me.”

However, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar started talking to each other after nine months.

What are your thoughts on Kareena and Karan not talking to each other for such a long time back in the day? Tell us in the comments below.

