Since yesterday Karan Johar has become the talk of the town as he’s been spilling beans on his 5th birthday bash, his singlehood, stardom and whatnot. During his recent interview, the filmmaker also happened to talk about South/regional films beating Hindi films at the box office. Since last year, ever since Pushpa was released, we are witnessing moviegoers’ interest shifting from Hindi films to South films. Well, no one has said this officially but the box office collections of films like RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2 and now Vikram: Hitlist have been speaking for themselves.

Advertisement

Not only at the domestic box office, but these recent South films also created havoc across the globe. Ask KJo about the same, he feels that Bollywood films lack at conviction.

Advertisement

During his latest conversation, Karan Johar said that Bollywood is the victim of ‘herd mentality’. The filmmaker also feels that South films are very confident in their skin and follow that conviction that Hindi cinema lacks. KJo also cited KGF as an example.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Karan Johar said, “I think we are victims of everything we should be running away from, whether it’s paid PR or media blitz, projections, perceptions all of that. That is plaguing. Also, I think we don’t have the conviction. We are victims of herd mentality.” The filmmaker further added, “Tamil cinema and Malayalam cinema have always been story-heavy. They have also been commercial and aesthetic. What happened with Kannada cinema and now Kannada cinema with KGF is that they have a lot of conviction. They don’t listen to other things and follow that conviction.”

Karan Johar further told the portal, “They’re not seeking validation, acceptance, approval. They are so confident in their skin and convinced with what they are doing. That’s what we all lack. We don’t have that conviction. Suddenly, if biopics are doing well, everyone will make a biopic. Suddenly everyone has woken up to the syntax of southern cinema and now we want to start doing that. We are all so idiotically unconvinced about our strengths and weaknesses that we just tend to be all over the place. ”

Well, how many of you agree with Karan Johar? Do let us know!

Must Read: Kiara Advani Has A Net Worth Of 23 Crores! BMW & Mercedes Cars To Plush Apartment Worth 15 Crores – Her Progess Will Make You Go ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram