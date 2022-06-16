Sidhu Moose Wala passed away on May 29th, 2022 leaving a void in the world. The celebrated singer would have turned 29th this month on June 11th and fans are still grieving the loss of such a talented soul. While the police are still investigating his murder case, Gippy Grewal’s son Gurfateh Grewal paid a heart-touching tribute to his late ‘Chachu’ Sidhu at his school graduation which is now going viral on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Advertisement

Gippy is one of the most popular actors and singers in the Punjabi industry and is also very active on social media. The Manje Bistre actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 4 million followers on Instagram. He took to the photo-sharing site and shared the video of his son graduating from his school in Canada.

Advertisement

In the video, Gippy Grewal’s son who happens to be a 15-year-old named Gurfateh Grewal is graduating from his school in Canada. And receiving the certificate, he moves a little forward and does Sidhu Moose Wala’s signature step.

Gippy Grewal took to his Instagram stories and shared the video of the same. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

That indeed is very heart touching.

Meanwhile, late singer Sidhu Moose Wala was close friends with Gippy Grewal and his family. After his passing away, Grewal also shared a note on his official Twitter handle that read, “We request all the music producers Sidhu has worked with in the past, to refrain from releasing or sharing his finished/unfinished tracks. If his work gets leaked, we will take legal action against the individuals involved. Please hand over all the content to his father after Sidhu’s Bhog on June 8th.”

What are your thoughts on Gurfateh Grewal paying a heartwarming tribute to Moose Wala? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Sporting A Hoodie & A Mask Alongside Jawan Director Atlee In Hyderabad Goes Viral, Fans Ask “Why Is He Hiding?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram