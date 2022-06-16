Actress Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 in 2019, has come a long way in the film industry. She has appeared in films like Tadap, Marjaavaan, and more. With every film, her popularity is also increasing.

Wherever she goes, paparazzi follow her. Pictures and videos of her often go viral on social media as well. Recently, the Heropanti 2 actress was papped in the city as she stepped out to shop for things for home with her sister.

Tara Sutaria was seen dressed casually and looked chic. However, her walk grabbed the attention of the netizens. Several eagle-eyed netizens criticized her for not stopping to pose for the paparazzi. Some even slammed her for the walk that generally Bollywood divas flaunt.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A user even compared her walk with Malaika Arora. The user wrote, “Tara is also walking like malaika,” while another user wrote, “Why is she walking like malaika 🤦🏻‍♀️” One user commented, “She is walking like mallika but mallika give response to paparazzi.. why she is showing so much attitude don’t know..😮😮mallika is queen”.

If this wasn’t enough, a user went on write, “Why she is walking in that way, just show her 🍑, which she doesn’t have.” A fourth user even called Tara Sutaria is walking like a duck. “Y all d actors following Malaika’s Duck walk… The moment dey knw dey being captured in camera dey automatically start walking Duck walk..😂😂😂” the user commented.

However, Tara’s sartorial choice did grab a lot of attention. She looked pretty even in her simple avatar. Black comfortable pants and black crop top made her look cute.

