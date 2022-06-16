Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to appear in filmmaker Atlee’s film Jawan. A teaser of the film was recently released online and fans have been eagerly waiting for it to be released in cinemas. The film will also mark the debut of south actress Nayanthara.

King Khan and the filmmaker were spotted together in Hyderabad airport before they start filming Jawan. Pictures and videos of the superstar making his way out of the airport surrounded by his entourage began making rounds on social media.

In the videos, Shah Rukh Khan was seen dressed casually in a white T-shirt and grey trousers. He hid his face with a black mask and a black hoodie. He even sported black sunglasses. Atlee, on the other hand, wore a mask and black sunglasses, as he accompanied Shah Rukh to his car.

While many of Shah Rukh Khan fans left heart emojis in the comment section, some netizens pointed out why the superstar is hiding his face. One user wrote, “Why is he hiding?” while another one wrote, “Isse kya hoga.”

SRK was spotted in Chennai with Atlee on June 9. The two posed for pictures at the wedding of actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Earlier this month teaser of Jawan was released wherein, Shah Rukh Khan was seen sporting a bandaged face, and preparing to take on his enemies. The film is reported to be high on action and will be released in multiple languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada – in June, 2023.

