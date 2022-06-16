The much-awaited trailer of Brahmastra was released yesterday and has been receiving much love from all. With less than three months left to its theatrical release, the film’s leads Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Ayan Mukerji are all out promoting it. While in the midst of the same, RK revealed that he wishes the film to cross into the South Indian markets.

Advertisement

In the recent past many South Indian films – known as pan India films, have been working wonders at the box office. Keeping that in mind, at a recent interview, the trio was asked how their film would redefine the image of a pan-India film and here’s what Ranbir had to say.

Advertisement

During an interaction with DT Next’s Kaushik Rajaraman, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that it’s the story of a film that matters – regardless of the language it is been told in. Talking about Brahmastra, the actor said that he wants to break into the South Indian markets, a thing that has been challenging for Bollywood films over the years.

Answering the question, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I think, over the years we’ve also found it very challenging to break through markets like the Tamil market or the Telugu market, (and) what are the films that they like. It’s come to a point where we are liking their films. The Hindi film-going audience, we, love watching Tamil cinema and Telugu cinema and that’s been proven with the kind like Baahubali and Robot.”

Continuing further, the Brahmastra actor said, “So, I think we had the first intention of making a story which is universal. Now through marketing, through taking some help from people from the south industry, we really need to break into that market because we want our story to be seen by them. It’s a story which needs to be seen.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, Alia Bhatt as Isha as well as Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and more. The film is set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, after much delay. It will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo: Did You Know Neetu Kapoor & Anil Kapoor Have Never Worked With Karan Johar In The Past? – Scoop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram