As promised, this morning the much-awaited trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy adventure film, Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva, was released. In the hours since then, the film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni has garnered nearly a million views. But did you spot Shah Rukh Khan in it?

For those who don’t know, SRK will be seen in a cameo role in the first film of the planned trilogy. While reports indicate that King Khan will be playing Lord Shiva in the film, some eagle-eyed fans have spotted the actor in the 2 minutes 56 seconds video. Scroll below to see where they have seen the actor and let us know if you agree with them in the comments.

While there is confirmation or official statement about Khan’s appearance in the Brahmastra trailer, fans are sure they spotted Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Twitter, one SRK fan wrote, “He looks like #ShahRukhKhan 🥵”, while another added “100% Confirm that is SRK” Another wrote, “I felt like.. He’s our king👑😍🥵 Bcs he’s playing role of scientists👨‍🔬” A fourth simply noted, “#SRK is here with ‘Hanuman-Astra’ 🔥🙏🏻😌 #Astraverse #Brahmastra If all goes well, We will see a separate film featuring #ShahrukhKhan very soon.”

Another Shah Rukh Khan fan noted, “And Finally The King Is Here 👑 @iamsrk Can’t wait to see his Avatar in Brahmastra 🔥” Sharing a theory connecting SRK and Ranbir Kapoor, one fan tweeted, “So If I go completely by Hindu History and make a fan theory on #Brahmastra then it goes like this. This can be SRK in his #Shiva form and he gives powers to Ranbir because : 1. His face looks a lot similar to SRK & 2. Ranbir has the same red light in the chest as his.” In the following tweet, they added, “This is #SRK in his Hanuman form. Hanuman is the Avatar of Shiva and he is born to help Ram in Ramayan. So it is possible SRK is here to help Ranbir.” The fan also noted, “Shiva is the greatest among all. He is the most followed as not only gods or humans but asurs, demons, etc. all worship Shiva. So it is very much possible SRK’s character has 2 shades, a good one and a bad one.”

So If I go completely by Hindu History and make a fan theory on #Brahmastra then it goes like this. This can be SRK in his #Shiva form and he gives powers to Ranbir because :

1.His face looks a lot similar to SRK &

2.Ranbir has the same red light in the chest as his. pic.twitter.com/SDijtuFCJ1 — Kunal 🐘 (@TweetsOfKunal) June 15, 2022

I felt like.. He's our king👑😍🥵

Bcs he's playing role of scientists👨‍🔬 Did you feel it too?.. 🤔#BrahmastraTrailer #ShahRukhKhan

pic.twitter.com/hs4VF3GlrC — 🪄I'ᴍ NɪTɪNSRK𓀠🪄 (@asim_diehard) June 15, 2022

In case you haven’t checked out the trailer of Brahmastra yet, watch it here:

Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva – the first film in a planned trilogy as part of Ayan Mukerji’s cinematic universe called Astraverse, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Besides them, the film will also feature cameos from actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 9, 2022.

