Two years ago, we lost a gem of a person and an actor in the form of Sushant Singh Rajput. SSR was choosy about his films and in a short span of his career, he left a big mark in Bollywood with his versatility. Among the audience, more than his work, SSR was known for his humble and down-to-earth attitude.

Ever since the tragic death of Sushant, questions have popped up about the existence of camps in Bollywood. Even though not proven, there were some rumours that the actor was denied work by some of these so-called camps. However, it didn’t feel true as the Chhichhore actor had once himself laughed it off saying he’s unaware of it.

During an interaction with Times Of India in 2017, Sushant Singh Rajput was asked about camps in Bollywood. He said, “There are camps, I didn’t know? Nobody told me. Clearly, I am not important enough.” He shared that he didn’t face any such issues as he got work because he does his job properly.

Sushant Singh Rajput added, “There are many number of correct things to do and they change. But there is one correct thing that stays correct all the time: If you happen to do your job properly and professionally, you take less time to add more value, you will be hired no matter you are an ally or not. This is what it is and this is why I have survived, not that I was intending to survive. But I have because I do my job very well. When I do it, I am nowhere else–presence over productivity.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14th June 2020 at his residence in Bandra. CBI is yet to come to conclusion on his death.

