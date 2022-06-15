Ace filmmaker and producer Karan Johar recently celebrated his 50th birthday with a lavish bash at the Yash Raj Film Studio in Mumbai. His birthday bash was attended by several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

His birthday celebration was nothing less than a star-studded event. Later reports surfaced that the birthday bash was a covid-19 hotspot that infected nearly 50 guests with the virus. Now the filmmaker reacts to these reports.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Film Companion, Karan Johar claimed that he feels victimized as there were a lot of events happening that week regardless he was blamed for all the celebrities testing positive for covid-19.

The ace filmmaker said, “There were stories and media articles that said that it became a super-spreader. Now look, not to get technical about it but we don’t know who contracted it and when because there was a lot happening that week, even in the movie industry. There was another party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me? Like everything, why does it come down to me?”

Karan Johar further added, “I don’t mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimised. I’m like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It’s not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there. So why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I’m not saying it, I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, KJo is now returning to filmmaking and is all set to helm Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the lead. His last directorial film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The filmmaker is also set to host the seventh season of his talk show Koffee With Karan.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Film Is Nowhere Related To Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda Starrer, Clears Ali Abbas Zafar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram