Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most cutest and loved couples in the Bollywood industry. Fans really love their chemistry off-screen, and it was a dream come true for them when the news of their wedding came out. But now they are wondering what is next for the couple.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, recently a post is going around the internet which shows how fans are speculating about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being pregnant. But is it true? Let’s check it out.

Advertisement

According to a blind article made from a media portal named Missmalini, it was noted that a newly wed Bollywood couple will soon be achieving parenthood. This got all the Alia Bhatt fans riled up and excited to see if the ‘RRR’ actress is actually pregnant. Interestingly, investigative fans have now discovered that when one searches ‘Alia pregnant’ or ‘Ranbir Missmalini’ on Google, the same blind article from Missmalini pops up under the search feed. But when the same is carried out for ‘Katrina pregnant’ the article does not pop up at all.

Fans are in a frenzy of excitement and curiosity after seeing the article, under the search feed related to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. A fan’s screenshot on the same search feed is now going viral on the Reddit platform and has sparked a topic of discussion amongst Raila fans speculating why the article is appearing for the couple. Check it out below:

Well, only time will tell if we will hear any good news from Ranbir and Alia in the near future.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen sharing the stage in the movie Brahmāstra. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will be released on 9th September 2022. The movie stars the couple alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Divyenndu, along with many others

So do you think Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are really pregnant? Do let us know your thoughts

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brahmastra Won’t Open With Ranbir Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt’s Introductory Sequence But Shah Rukh Khan To Surprise Fans?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram