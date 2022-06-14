Actor and politician Kamal Haasan watched the trailer of director Prabhu Solomon’s upcoming film ‘Sembi’ and congratulated the entire team, including actress Kovai Sarala, who has played a pivotal role in the film.

Advertisement

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the actor, after watching the trailer, lauded his ‘Sathi Leelavathi’ co-star Kovai Sarala by calling her a ‘Nadippu Ratchasi’ (A monster when it came to acting).

Advertisement

The development happened when crew members of ‘Sembi’ had gone to meet Kamal Haasan in person to congratulate him on the success of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action entertainer, ‘Vikram’.

Producers of the film, Trident Arts’ R Ravindran, AR Entertainment’s Riya and Auditor Akbar Ali, the film’s director Prabhu Solomon, Kovai Sarala and Aswin were present during the meeting.

Kamal Haasan praising the trailer has got the team of ‘Sembi’ excited. “We are so happy that Kamal sir has appreciated our attempt. We are hopeful of the film getting a good response,” they said.

The sources say the film is getting ready to hit screens soon.

Must Read: Rana Daggubati On Virata Parvam: “Many People Asked Me Why I’m Doing This Movie”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram