Rashmika Mandanna is winning hearts after gaining pan India recognition due to her film, Pushpa. After receiving praise for her performance in the Allu Arjun starrer, the actress has also impressed her fans with her social media posts and public appearances. Recently, the south beauty was spotted in the city and her sweet gesture towards a fan is now winning hearts. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actress is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu, Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted at a studio in Mumbai and the actress was looking enthralling wearing an all-white attire with minimal make-up. Meanwhile, as the actress was on her way to the vanity, a fan barged and asks for a picture. However, her bodyguard is seen manhandling him and the actress gets angry at him and tells him, “Don’t do it, it’s okay.”

Soon after the video was uploaded, fans of Rashmika Mandanna started showering their love and reacting to the same, a user wrote, “South Stars Always Down To Earth .. No Arrogancy Like Bollywoodwalas,” another wrote, “At present #rashmikamandanna Se Jyada koi bhi famous Nahin Hai,” a third user wrote, “Jab aapke fans milane aate Hain aapko to jab milane Diya aapane no no karke achcha laga hai mujhe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, the actress opened up about her bond with Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor, she said, “He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easygoing that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep. And he’s the only one in the whole industry who calls me ‘ma’am’ and I do not like it. I will get him for this one”

Apart from her multiple Bollywood projects, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in Sita Ramam, Thalapathy 66, along with Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Must Read: Rana Daggubati On Virata Parvam: “Many People Asked Me Why I’m Doing This Movie”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram