Adivi Sesh, who played Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the blockbuster film ‘Major’, along with director Sashi Kiran Tikka and lead actress Saiee Manjrekar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who complimented the cast and crew on the film’s success.

Advertisement

“‘Major’ isn’t just a movie; it’s a cultural phenomenon. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan laid down his life fighting for the country in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the team should be appreciated for how they depicted his life and valour,” the Chief Minister remarked

Advertisement

Along with box office success, ‘Major’ has received positive feedback from people from all walks of life.

The film premiered on June 3 and has been receiving critical acclaim ever since. Prakash Raj, Revathi, Shobhita, and others have important roles in the movie.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised Adivi Sesh’s film ‘Major’ on Twitter and wished the cast and crew well.

Late Friday, Amitabh shared the theatrical teaser for the film ‘Major’ as well as a personal statement expressing his best wishes.

“T 4312 – #Major, a film about #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan’s life He is one of Mumbai’s 26/11’s saviours. Now playing in theatres. @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar @sashitikka @urstrulymahesh @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar @sashitikka @urstrulymahesh. My best regards,” reads Amitabh’s tweet.

“This is huge!! The legend himself!! Thank you so much sir”, Adivi Sesh’s reply reads.

Must Read: RRR: Jr NTR Becomes A Global Phenomenon With SS Rajamouli Directorial

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram