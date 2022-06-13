Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt on 14th April 2022. The couple had been together for 5 years before taking the big step in their relationship. Despite their intimate wedding, the duo has still not realized that they’re married. Scroll below for what RK has to say about it and his thoughts on making a Hollywood debut!

It was on the sets of Brahmastra that Alia and Ranbir fell in love. The movie has been in the making for almost 5 years and will finally witness its release in September 2022. Meanwhile, Ranbir has opened up about his newly married life and said that there’s been no major change after tying the knot.

Ranbir Kapoor told Dainik Bhaskar, “There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film ‘Shamshera’ releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven’t realized that we are married.”

Fans would know that Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress recently even jetted off to an undisclosed location for the shoot of the film. But does Ranbir Kapoor dream of entering H’wood too?

“I don’t have any dreams of Hollywood. I only have dreams of Brahmastra. I think original content that is in your culture and is entertaining can touch every audience. Otherwise, I am also very scared of auditions. I have never seen the success and dreams of Alia in anyone else. I am happy where I am,” Ranbir Kapoor declared.

Well, it’s going to be a loss for Hollywood to not have witnessed a terrific actor like Ranbir Kapoor.

