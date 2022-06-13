Disha Patani is one of the most sizzling beauties that Bollywood is blessed with. She’s a workout freak and one cannot help but praise the body she’s achieved. Her bikini, as well as, other spotting looks are often viral on social media. But can you believe that no one has ever flirted with the actress? Scroll below for all the details!

Patani was last seen in Radhe starring Salman Khan in lead. She has a couple of exciting projects in the kitty including Ek Villain Returns, Project K and K-Tina. Despite so much of demand among filmmakers and fans, she once revealed never being told by a man that she’s hot! Yes, you heard that right.

Disha Patani revealed to DNA, “In my entire life, no guy has come up to me and said that they find me hot. No one flirts with me; they have not even attempted to do so…From my growing-up years until now, I haven’t been approached by anybody. I have a confession. During my childhood, I was a bit of a tomboy. My dad raised me like a boy. I even wore my hair short until I was in the ninth grade. It is only when I went to the 10th grade that I started growing my hair. I was also an introvert. In school, I was a quiet student and confined myself to the last bench.”

But it was Salman Khan who called her pretty and hardworking. Asked about the same, Disha Patani responded, “Oh, did he? Why don’t more people come and tell me this sort of a thing? It’s so sweet of Salman sir to say this. He is kind. I observed him being approached by many people for various things and he always helped them.”

