Alia Advani, otherwise popularly known as Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014. However, she was noticed for her appearance in the sports biopic MS Dhoni opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. In the film, she played the role of the cricketer’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni. She then went on to appear in several films.

Kiara received widespread acclamation for her performance as a sexually unsatisfied wife in Netflix Anthology Lust Stories. Now she is gearing up for the next release JugJugg Jeeyo. Let’s take a look at her films that performed at the box office.

Fugly- Rs 5.6 Crores

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story- Rs 133.04 Crores

Machine- Rs 03.12 Crores

Indoo Ki Jawani- Rs 1.10 Crore

Kabir Singh- Rs 278.24 Crores

Good Newwz- Rs 201.14 Crores

Bhul Bhoolaiyaa 2- Rs 167.62 Crores

This means Kiara Advani’s total film collection now stands at Rs 789.86 crores

Meanwhile, recent reports revealed that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got back together after rumours of their split began to make headlines. Videos of them dancing together at Karan Johar’s birthday celebrations went viral.

As a Bollywood Life report, Karan Johar played cupid to patch things up between the couple. A source said to the publication, “Karan Johar, who is extremely close to the couple too, was not very happy with the news of their separation and he decided to sort it out between them. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were very much in love and so they gave it one more chance to each other and their fans couldn’t be happier.”

The report further added that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s bond is now stronger than before. “Right now the couple is extremely busy with their professional commitments and after a break, they will head for a quick vacation,” cited the source.

