On Friday, Samrat Prithviraj had collected 1.60 crores* at the box office and on Saturday some more footfalls trickled in. As a result, 2 crores* more were added to the film’s total, which now stands at 58.65 crores*. While the fate of the film has already been decided, it is now about accumulating as much as it can come in the days that it is running in theatres.

Since the film hasn’t done well theatrically, it may so happen that there would be some sort of advantage for the OTT and satellite medium. On satellite, the film will as it is release early now and in a matter of just four weeks. That would give it an early release benefit. Akshay Kumar’s films like Laxmii, Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re have scored well on OTT with the first and the last in the list finding a direct-to-OTT release. Since Samrat Prithviraj hasn’t been seen much theatrically, it could well gain eyeballs on the small screen at least.

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films could well be aiming to kick-start the promotion of their next biggie, Shamshera. This too is a film that was announced pre-pandemic and would in fact be Ranbir Kapoor’s next release since Sanju. While his upcoming biggie Brahmastra is all over the news for years now, and would continue to be so till its September release, one just waits to see when does YRF start its campaign for the Karan Malhotra directed film which is set to release in just a little over a month from now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

