Starring the powerful trio of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, Vikram is unstoppable at the worldwide box office. After taking a strong start, the film maintained a terrific trend, especially in overseas territories. In fact, the film is just a day away from hitting the triple century.

Advertisement

Ever since the trailer was dropped, there has been a huge buzz among the audience. Thankfully, the film did fulfil the expectations in terms of content and the rocking cameo by Suriya just proved to be the icing on the cake. Unlike many Tamil biggies, this one hasn’t gone down with a sharp fall during weekdays, all thanks to extremely positive word-of-mouth.

Advertisement

Now as per trade reports flowing in, in the first 9 days, Vikram has done a mind-blowing business of 282 crores* at the worldwide box office. Today, a big jump is expected and the 300 crore mark is expected to be crossed by tomorrow. Speaking of the overseas numbers, the 100 crore mark will get crossed very soon.

As audiences all across the globe are loving the film, let’s see how far will Vikram go at the box office.

Meanwhile, after having gifted director Lokesh Kanakaraj a car and all his assistant directors a motorbike each, Kamal Haasan recently gifted his own Rolex watch to Suriya for his power-packed performance in Vikram. Suriya, who appears at the fag end of the film, interestingly plays a character called Rolex.

Kamal Haasan, who are delighted with the overwhelming response to their film which is smashing box office records, called on Suriya at his residence to thank him for his contribution to the film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: 777 Charlie Box Office Day 2: Witnesses A Good Growth Of 23% In Collection, Hindi Numbers Too See A Rise But On A Lower Side

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram