777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty and Charlie is receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike ever since it is released. It took a good start at the box office on day 1. Now, as per reports flowing in, the film has witnessed a much-deserved jump on day 2. Scroll below to know more details.

Rakshit, known for delivering unique films, has once again come up with a fresh concept featuring a bond between a dog and a man. Said to be an emotional rollercoaster ride, the film is winning the hearts of the audience and thankfully, all the love is getting translated to box office numbers.

Now, as per trade reports flowing in, 777 Charlie has made 8 crores* on its day 2 (inclusive of all languages). If we compare it with day 1’s 6.5 crores*, it’s a good growth of 23% and the all India total stands at 14.5 crores*. Speaking of the Hindi version, the numbers have seen a rise from 0.20 crore to 0.35 crore, though it’s on the lower side.

With a growing demand for shows in the Hindi version, let’s hope 777 Charlie gets a proper screening in the coming days which would eventually help in putting good numbers on board.

Meanwhile, actress Samyuktha Hegde, who recently watched actor 777 Charlie, heaped praises on both the film and its cast and crew.

Taking to Instagram to wish Rakshit Shetty a belated birthday, the actress said, “Happy belated birthday to you. Watching ‘777 Charlie’ yesterday made me relive so many of the moments I’ve had with my dogs over the years. It was such an apt movie with the best kinda execution. You captured all the emotions so well.”

