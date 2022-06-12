Jurassic World Dominion has opened to a terrific response at the worldwide box office. Starring Chris Pratt in the lead, the film has fetched huge numbers from all across the globe. In fact, talking about the domestic market, the film has surpassed its prequel Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom. Scroll below to know more details.

Before witnessing a full-fledged release, the film had arrived in several territories and saw mixed responses coming in from critics. However, that isn’t affecting much as the box office business of Jurassic World 3 is more than expected. Speaking about the domestic market (US and Canada), the opening day numbers have surpassed Fallen Kingdom.

As reported by Deadline, Jurassic World Dominion opened to a terrific number of $59.55 million on Friday (in US and Canada). Note to be taken that it includes $18 million from previews. It just surpassed Fallen Kingdom which had opened to $58.5 million on day 1. Speaking about the international territories, the film has made $135 million so far. The grand worldwide total now stands at $194.55 million, thus missing the $200 million mark by an inch.

Helmed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and others in key roles.

Speaking about the Indian collection, the film took a good start by making 8 crores* on day 1 and had made 3.75 crores* from previews held a day earlier i.e. Thursday.

