It was a fair second week for Top Gun: Maverick as it held up a little better than what the first week’s numbers suggested. The film had a jerky start in India when the box office trajectory didn’t quite catch up with the worldwide response. Typically that’s not the case with the event films as the Box office outcome in India is on the same lines as worldwide collections. That has been seen in the latest Marvel releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even the new release Jurassic World: Dominion.

However, the situation has been different for Top Gun: Maverick as the film hardly took an opening, and then the only day it saw some jump in numbers was the first Saturday. Post that Sunday stayed on the same levels and then the first week closed at 17.70 crores. At that point in time, it seemed like 30 crores total would be a stretch, more so since Samrat Prithviraj was also releasing and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was already doing great guns.

The Tom Cruise starrer held on better than expected though with 7 crores more coming in the second week. This is a fall of over 50% but then it has been seen in the recent past that the drops are even in the range of 70-80% for the biggest of the films. At least that didn’t happen, as a result of which the film now stands at 24.70 crores. From here the film could have comfortably moved to the 30 crores mark but then it has lost its highest-paying IMAX and 4DS screens to Jurassic World: Dominion so that would have its own impact.

It may still be possible for the film to somehow take a shot at the 30 crores lifetime since there is no new Hindi competition this week and next week is going to be relatively easy as well. On 24th June it may end up losing all screens though due to the arrival of JugJugg Jeeyo but till then it should somehow get 6 crores more to add to its total and achieve 30 crores.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

