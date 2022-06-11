In this column, it was predicted that Janhit Mein Jaari will open in the range of 25-50 lakhs. The rationale was that films belonging to this genre as it is opened in a 1-2 crores range during pre-pandemic times and with collections coming down to 25% for the majority of small as well as big films post-pandemic, it wasn’t going to be any different from this social comedy either.

Well, this is what happened as the film could collect only 43 lakhs on its first day. These are definitely not the kind of numbers any filmmaker aims for at the box office, and hence it would be a wait-n-watch to check out how does the weekend unfold from here. The reviews for the film are not bad but not superb either. It is a decent film that could have found comparatively better traction on OTT. Theatrically though, it was always a gamble being played and by some stroke of luck, it may manage to see a turnaround over the weekend.

From the economic perspective, Janhit Mein Jaari is safe since it has been made at a cost of mere 15 crores and hence from digital and satellite rights itself, the recovery would come in. As for the theatrical business, it would be an added bonus.

