One of the most prolific actresses in India, Nushrratt Bharuccha, turns a year older today and it marks as the right time to look back at all the wonderful performances she has delivered throughout the years. Paving her way into the industry and making it big as a star in India, Bharuccha has not only collected love and fame but has delivered some of the best performances ever in films like Janhit Mein Jaari, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, amongst many others.

Here is a listicle of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s finest performance as an actor:

Janhit Mein Jaari: Starring Nushrrat Bharuccha in the lead, this film has managed to fill the lacunae that was existing in our entertainment industry for a long time. Bharuccha’s performance left a stirring impact and this film became one of the best performances delivered by her.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama: We have seen Nushrrat Bharuccha thriving and arriving with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Since then, the actress has only seized up space and has delivered some of the most unique roles with utmost honesty.

Akash Vani: Akash Vani is one of those cute love stories with a solid societal message hidden behind them. Nushrrat Bharuccha has very beautifully delivered a small-town girl role and has fit in perfectly.

Ajeeb Daastaans: Packed with 4 interesting stories, Ajeeb Daastaans’ real stood out was Nushratt Bharuccha’s performance. The actress played the role of a house helper really well and we loved every bit of it.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Living up to her potential, Nushratt Bharuccha was top-notch with her performance in playing the role of a grey character Sweety, and she really did make us hate her!!

Chhorri: Nushratt ‘s latest award-winning critically acclaimed performance was in Chhorri, and the impact she created was on point. Now, her audience can not wait to see her in Chhorri 2.

Chhalaang: Nushratt Bharuccha delivered an awe-striking performance in Chhalaang and we couldn’t have enough of her as Neelu, the computer teacher.

