Bollywood has witnessed some conventional performances in the past. Be it Mandakini’s white saree scene in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundram’ or Raveena Tandon’s sensual dance on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ with Akshay Kumar, yesteryear actresses have often broken all the barriers of romance and reel-life sex. One more example of the same is Rekha who has been one of the boldest actresses of her time! The diva, who majorly starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri and others, was also called as one of the ‘sultry actress’ of all time.

But did you know, the evergreen beauty once crossed every barrier while shooting for an erotic scene? Well, neither did us till we came across such media reports. Scroll down for the details.

The story goes back to 1997 when she was paired opposite Om Puri in Basu Bhattacharya’s film Aastha: In The Prison Of Spring, which also starred Daisya Irani and others in pivotal roles. The film which saw Om Puri and Rekha playing a couple, witnessed some hot and sizzling s*x scene between the two that became the talk of the town for a reason. But do you know while shooting for one such erotic scene, the two leading actors got physical for real?

If media reports are anything to go by, Om Puri and Rekha had a chair-making-out scene in ‘Aastha: In The Prison Of Spring’ for which the actor duo reportedly got physical for real. Yes, you heard that right! However, as the scene proceeded to the conclusion, the chair reached the verge of breaking as it couldn’t bear both actors’ weight.

Meanwhile, Rekha has often made news owing to her personal life. On the other hand, Rekha’s affair with actor Amitabh Bachchan is no secret. The duo was rumoured to be head-over-heels in love with each other.

