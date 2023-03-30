When we talk about elegance and ethereal beauty, there is no one like iconic Rekha, and when it comes to her saree collection, she is unmatchable. You should refer to the veteran actress’s lookbook when in doubt about sarees, and her looks will always leave you impressed. Recently, Rekha met Maria Grazia Chiuri at an event in Mumbai in a white saree and looked like a divine goddess. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, Maria Grazia is the creative director of Dior, and the brand is all set to launch its Fall 2023 ready-to-wear in Mumbai against the magnificent backdrop of the historic Gateway of India. Interestingly, this is the first time when the French luxury fashion house is holding an official calendar show in the country. Ahead of the grand event, Maria got a chance to meet Rekha, and just like everyone, she couldn’t stop herself from flaunting her fangirl moment.

Maria Grazia got a chance to meet Bollywood’s iconic beauty Rekha, who still enjoys a massive fanbase as nobody can match the ‘Ada’ she has. After meeting the actress, Maria dropped some pictures on the internet and wrote, “I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha ji last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and an incredible actress. I am so grateful you joined us last night, it was a true honour.” The actress didn’t compromise with her penchant for sarees and dished out major saree goals. Staying true to her style, she opted for a white saree with a simple matching blouse and styled it with bold red lips. She accessorized the ensemble with a heavy pair of traditional golden earrings and bangles. To complete the look, she didn’t forget to carry potli bag.

The same photograph was also posted on Dior’s official Instagram handle. Apart from Maria, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the Maharani of Baroda also posted pictures with Rekha.

