The veteran actress Rekha can’t be defined with a single adjective. She is the epitome of beauty, wittiness, grace and confidence. She has always been very vocal and candid about her personal and professional life. She has never shied away from talking about the tiffs between her and Jaya Bachchan or her love for Amitabh Bachchan and so on and so forth.

This one time, she had graced Simi Garewal’s chat show and answered candidly. But later, when she saw herself in that video, she gave some unmissable reactions to it. Check out the video below and watch her responses! Now, netizens have also been reacting.

Rekha had once appeared in Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Simi’s chat show and talked her heart out while answering her questions. In between the session, Rekha had asked for water, and Simi gave it to her by saying, “water, please for the lady here, for the poor thirsty child”. To this, Rekha promptly answered, “janam se pyaasi hoon”, and this had left everyone in splits. Later, when Rekha was watching this interview at an event, she was also seen laughing at herself.

In the same interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha can be heard saying, “Look at me I’m like a slave. And you’re like a slave driver. I’m like ‘haanji’. Can you believe this Rekha ‘what a persona’ I fee like aise darte the you know like a puppy dog”. And at the event where the interview was playing on the big screens, Rekha can be seen covering her mouth with her hand watching herself being the absolute diva.

Further in that interview, Rekha gave a ‘side eye’ look and when Simi Garewal asked her “so do you spend time talking to him?” It was Rekha’s response that left everyone in laughter. She said, “Now, which him are you referring to?”

After the video went viral, netizens couldn’t stop themselves from reacting to the clip. One of them wrote, “Woman was ahead of her time & generation 😭”

Another one commented, “I luv tat “now which him u r referring to”😂😂😂”

Third one wrote, “She is such a mood😂😂😂😂”

Fourth netizen penned, “Poor thirsty lady here😂”

One of the comments can be read, “Thirsty janam tak😂 she’s so funny 😂”

Another one wrote, “I want to be bffs with Rekha.”

Well, we all wanna be BFF with Rekha. What say? Let us know your thoughts about Rekha’s own reaction to her interview with Simi Garewal. Isn’t she the cutest?

