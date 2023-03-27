Alia Bhatt’s dating history with Sidharth Malhotra dates way back to the time when they all started their career as actors with the film Student Of The Year. However, after a while, they both had parted ways from each other but kept a beautiful cordial relationship with each other. Alia had even attended Sidharth and his wife Kiara Advani’s reception party. Now, a video is going viral where Alia can be seen cheering for Kiara at an award show. Check out what netizens are reacting to it.

While Alia is one of the top most versatile actresses in the industry, Kiara Advani is also moving on the ladder with back-to-back hit projects. She is proving her worth as an actress with each film on her way.

Now, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s fan page name ‘sidkiara.world30’ shared a video on Instagram that is going quite viral on social media. In the clip, Kiara Advani can be seen appearing on the stage looking all bomb and ready for her performance, and on the other, the new mommy in town, Alia Bhatt, can be seen cheering and saying, “Go Kiara” from the audience panel.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐊𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐫𝐚 💘🇮🇩 (@sidkiara.world30)

As soon as the video started doing rounds on social media platforms, netizens started to pour their comments and laud the two actresses for keeping a beautiful friendship despite their past. One of them wrote, “I feel people should praise kiara too for being unproblematic.”

Another person commented, “She’s best at keeping friendship between with her ex’s wife’s…”

A third netizen wrote hinting at Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s drama, “thank god they didn’t ended up like hailey nd selena😂😂😂”

Another comment can be read, “My Alia’s 😩 Yassss to this sisterhood energy 🥺🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Well, Alia Bhatt knows how to keep relationships maintained. She is also quite close to Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, who were her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s exes.

What do you think about Alia and Kiara’s friendship? Let us know!

