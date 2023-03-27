It has been almost two decades since Veer Zaara was released. Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta beautifully depicted the classic tale of two star-cross lovers in the Yash Chopra-directed film. Rani Mukerjee, SRK’s lawyer, and Manoj Bajpayee, Priety’s fiance, aced their roles. Most of the actors in the movie worked with Yash Chopra again, except Manoj. Recently, the actor revealed the reason, and it’s pretty interesting. Scroll on to learn more.

Apart from Rani and Manoj, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Kiron Kher were also a part of Veer Zaara. While they all played positive characters, The Family Man actor had a negative role. He put SRK in jail for years and put false allegations against him. Despite being an unsympathetic character with limited screen time, Manoj agreed to do the part for Yash Chopra.

During a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Manoj Bajpayee said that Yash Chopra requested him to be a part of his movie. While talking about the late filmmaker, the actor said, “No offence to him (Shah Rukh Khan), but I did this film because Mr Yash Chopra called me up and requested me to be a part of it. He was a big fan of my performance in Pinjar and once he saw the film in Delhi with Lal Krishna Advani ji, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, he was thoroughly impressed with my performance. That’s when he thought of offering me this role.”

Manoj Bajpayee and Shah Rukh Khan have been acquaintances since their theatre days. Manoj added that when he was offered the film, he agreed as it was an opportunity to catch up with the star and work with Yash Chopra. “It was a chance to catch up with him and also enjoy being on the sets of Mr Yash Chopra, who had been such a magnificent, successful mainstream director for so many years. We grew up watching his films! We used to chat for long, both Yash ji and me. He was very clear in telling me, ‘I don’t make films for an actor like you, so I don’t think I would have anything else in the future, but this is very good and it will be great if you agree to do it.’ He was such a humble man,” the actor added.

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the finest actors of all time, and his performance in Veer Zaara was definitely one of his bests to date.

