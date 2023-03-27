Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are getting linked for quite some time now. The duo made headlines after they walked the ramp together, and they were also spotted sitting together at a fashion event fueling the dating rumours. Now an insider claims that the speculations might turn out to be true after all. Aditya and Ananya are quite into each other. Scroll down to know what the insider revealed about their rumoured relationship.

Aditya accompanied Ananya to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. They were even spotted partying at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. Irrespective of their relationship status, one has to admit that they make a gorgeous couple.

An insider gave out interesting details to Bollywood Life on Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s alleged romance. The insider revealed, “Ananya and Aditya are very much in love, and the families are like, if it’s serious, take it to another level, but they are taking it slow and are in no rush. This is a beautiful feeling, and they have a very strong feeling for each other.”

They added, “In fact, they might soon go on a vacation and have the time the relationship needs and even the families are okay, as at last, they want their happiness. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur might leave you surprised by making it official very soon.” The insider further claimed, “Ananya and Aditya are right now more focused on their careers, and they are happy that they are in a good space and have a mutual liking for each other. It is the first time you will see Aditya making appearances with any Bollywood diva without working in a film together, and this only shows that he is quite serious about her. Aditya and Ananya are just too cute together, and their bond is something very admirable.”

A few days ago, Aditya Roy Kapur shared his thoughts on marriage during the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Gumraah. He said, “I think everyone is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO. So, I will take my time and do it when the time is right.”

On the professional front, Aditya‘s Gumraah, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, is set to release on 7th April. On the other hand, Ananya Panday will be seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and the film is all set to release on 7th July.

