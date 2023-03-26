Alia Bhatt has been a poignant part of Bollywood for over a decade. She debuted with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year in 2012. Despite being one of the most praised actresses in the industry, she has been subjected to several trolls and criticism. From netizens commenting on her IQ to labelling her success as a perk of nepotism, Alia has faced it all.

She once faced the heat in 2016 when she pointed out Taylor Swift’s love life and how she would have been sl*tshamed in India. But her statements are not sitting well with netizens now, and they have mixed opinions about it. While some call Alia’s words realistic, others feel she’s demeaning Taylor herself. Scroll on to learn more.

In 2016, Alia Bhatt was reportedly dating Siddharth Malhotra, but they had neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. During an interview with HuffPost, Alia had revealed why Bollywood actresses kept their relationships under the wrap. While doing so, she made a remark about Taylor Swift and said, “I mean, look at Taylor Swift. She’s dated, like, everybody. But if she was here, she’d be totally shamed for making those choices. Her image and appeal would be very different. The reason actresses don’t talk about their private lives is because in our society there is a lot of slut-shaming. Eventually, I have a responsibility and I have to protect myself.”

An excerpt from the interview was recently posted on Reddit, and netizens had a field day. They had all kinds of opinions to share on Alia’s statements, and here’s what they said:

A user called out Alia Bhatt for talking about sl*t shaming but doing the same with Taylor Swift. They said, “She, herself, is shaming Miss Swift. Girl, g y your facts right, she didn’t date everyone and all at once and stfu.”

While one pointed out the irony of her statement and wrote, “The irony of her own statements is lost on Alia,” another called it misogyny and said, “Soo fight misogyny with misogyny?”

Another user said, “Taylor hasn’t dated EVERYBODY. Lol, she just shamed Taylor and then spoke for sl*t shaming.”

One wrote, “She’s dated like everybody” Woman, please shut up. It’s better than trying to sound insightful.” Some fans defended Alia and said she might have used some wrong words, but her context was proper.

One wrote, “Her point is, if a guy does it he’s a playboy and when a woman does it she’s labelled a sl*t. thats it. Is it so hard to understand?” Another said, “Forget Taylor Swift, even Ranbir being a man gets named and shamed for his relationships.”

A netizen said, “She’s wrong for that but can you focus on the point she’s trying to make?”

It seems that Swifties and Alia Bhatt’s friends are at war now!

